LIVE updates: Voting underway for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Voting began at 7 am in Tamil Nadu across 88,000-plus polling stations.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The big day is here. Voting has begun in Tamil Nadu to elect its 16th Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The polling will be held from 7 am to 7 pm on April 6. The last hour will be open to those infected with the coronavirus who will be able to go to the polling stations and vote. Over 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu are expected to exercise their franchise on Tuesday at over 88,000 polling stations set up by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In Tamil Nadu, the contest is largely bilateral. However, five fronts are competing the elections this time. The ruling dispensation AIADMK has tied up with the BJP, PMK and several other smaller parties while the DMK has allied with the Congress, the VCK, the CPI, CPI(M), IUML and other smaller parties. The Third Front is led by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) which has Sarathkumarâ€™s SMK in its fold. TTV Dhinakaranâ€™s AMMK leads the fourth front with Vijayakantâ€™s DMDK and Owaisiâ€™s AIMIM. Seemanâ€™s Naam Tamilar is contesting alone in all 234 constituencies as a single-party front in the 2021 Assembly Elections.

