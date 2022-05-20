Vikram's much-awaited film Cobra to hit the big screen in August

‘Cobra’ is helmed by director Ajay Gnanamuthu, and has AR Rahman on board as the music composer.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra finally announced the release date of the film on Friday, May 20. Sharing a short glimpse video from the film, Seven Screen Studio, the production banner bankrolling the film, announced that Cobra will hit the big screens on August 11. “#COBRA - WORLDWIDE THEATRICAL RELEASE ON AUGUST 11.#CobraFromAugust11.#ChiyaanVikram, An @AjayGnanamuthu Film, An @arrahman Musical.” Cobra is helmed by Imaikaa Nodigal fame director Ajay Gnanamuthu. AR Rahman is on board as the music composer for the project.

Billed as a heist thriller, the film reportedly features Vikram as a mathematician. The teaser of the film was unveiled last year, and garnered positive responses. Apart from Vikram, Cobra features former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar and Miya George, among others, in significant roles.

In March 2020, the shoot was disrupted and the team had to return to India from Russia before completing their schedule, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team had landed in Russia for a fifteen-day long schedule despite news of the coronavirus outbreak. However, they had to suspend the schedule halfway.

In June last year, an image from the sets of Cobra went viral online. Sharing the photo from the sets, filmmaker Ajay revealed his excitement to get back to work on set even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Inching very closer to the normal times again!! Can’t wait to get back to work!! @the_real_chiyaan sir #cobra @arrahman sir @irfanpathan_official @7_screenstudio @lalit.sevenscr @harish_dop @srinivasbhuvan @aamaran75 @srinidhi_shetty (sic)."

Vikram was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released movie Mahaan, which also starred his son, actor Dhruv Vikram in the lead. Mahaan, which premiered on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video, marked the first on-screen collaboration between father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram. Actor Simran was also roped in to play the lead role in the film.

READ: Mahaan review: Vikram and Dhruv spar in an overlong gangster saga

ALSO READ: From Petta to Mahaan: The increasingly chaotic politics of Karthik Subbaraj