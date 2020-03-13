'Cobra' team wraps up Russia schedule due to coronavirus scare

The team recently landed in Russia for a fifteen-day long schedule.

Actor Vikram’s next film is Cobra. The team recently landed in Russia for a fifteen-day long schedule despite news of Coronavirus outbreak. The team has now suspended the Russia schedule halfway, due to the coronavirus scare.

Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film's director, posted on Twitter saying the team had to pack up shooting halfway due to the travel ban imposed by the Indian government. “Corona attack for #Cobra. Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Government!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!” reads his tweet.

Cobra is Vikram’s 58th film and it marks the first-time collaboration between Vikram and Ajay. Ajay is best known for helming Demonte Colony and 2018’s Imaikkaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara.

This new film is titled Cobra because it has a connection with Vikram’s character from the film. 'Chiyaan' Vikram will be seen in seven different looks in this movie. On choosing the title Cobra, the film’s director Ajay Gnanamuthu had said in an interview earlier that it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The film gears up for release on May 2020. KGF starring Srinidhi Shetty and director KS Ravikumar are among the members of the cast. The film also marks the debut of former Indian cricket player Irfan Pathan.

The director said that he had to do all the convincing and eventually, the cricketer agreed to do the role. Pathan had recently wrapped up shooting for the film. The film also stars Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamukkoya and Mohammad Ali Baig.

The film has music by AR Rahman and this marks the third time union between Vikram and Rahman after Raavanan. Sivakumar Vijayan will be responsible for cinematography. Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios the makers are targeting a grand worldwide release for the Eid weekend, which falls on the 25 of May.

(Content provided by Digital Native)