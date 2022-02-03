Watch: Trailer of Vikram, Simran and Dhruv’s Mahaan is out

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is gearing up for OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Kollywood

Trailer of actor Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s much-anticipated film Mahaan was unveiled on February 3. The film is gearing up for premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The film has been titled Mahaan in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, while it will release as Maha Purusha in Kannada.

The trailer opens with shots of Vikram teaching economics in a classroom while the students mock him. Simran is introduced as his wife. Vikram is referred to as Gandhi Mahaan since his father was a liquor-ban activist and urged him to follow the same path. However, in the following sequences we see how he turns into a liquor baron who runs all the liquor stores in the city.

When he meets his son Dada ( Dhruv Vikram), Mahaan says he is no longer the commerce teacher Dada knew. The film is likely to track Mahaan’s life. Bobby Simha is also seen in the trailer as someone Mahaan knows through the liquor network he is part of.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial marks the first-time collaboration between actor Dhruv Vikram and his father, actor Chiyaan Vikram. Actor Vani Bhojan has also been roped in for an important role. Bobby Simha, who has teamed up with director Karthik for six films, bagged the National Award for his performance as Sethu in 2014 film Jigarthanda.

Speaking about his performance, Vikram said in a press statement on February 2, “Mahaan will have the audiences hooked throughout with its perfect blend of action and drama, balanced by intense emotions. My character in the movie has multiple shades and it was very interesting to transition from one emotion to another as the story progressed.” He also added that it is a special film for him.

“It is, of course, also an extra special film for me – one, as I reach a milestone in my cinematic journey with this being my 60th film, and secondly as my son Dhruv Vikram is playing my reel-life son in it. He has worked very hard for this role, and I am very proud of him. Also working with a director as talented as Kartik Subbaraj, who has this exact vision for what he wants as an end result, is always a pleasure,” Vikram said.

Speaking on similar lines, his son, Dhruv Vikram said, “Mahaan is very special to me as this is the first time I am getting to share screen space with my father and that too in a role portraying his son. He is a very talented man with an excellent understanding of the craft and I have so much to learn from him. Working under Karthik Subbaraj Sir’s direction was a superb experience and he guided me through the film, helping me understand the nuances and intensity of my character in depth.”

Simran, who is also appearing in the lead role, stated, “Nachi, my character in the movie, is a humble and simple-hearted woman leading a simple life with her small and loving family, and how her world crashes when her husband strays from the path of an ideological life.”