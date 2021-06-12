Chiyaan Vikramâ€™s new look from heist thriller â€˜Cobraâ€™ goes viral

Chiyaan Vikram will reportedly be seen in 20 unique looks in the upcoming film 'Cobra', directed by Gnanamuthu.

Flix Kollywood

Director Gnanamuthu took to Instagram on Friday, June 12, to unveil a new photo from actor Chiyaan Vikramâ€™s upcoming film Cobra. Fans have been eager to see Vikramâ€™s stills from the movie after the makers revealed that he will be sporting around 20 different looks in Cobra. Sporting a black beard and white moustache, Vikram is spotted in a never-seen-before avatar in the new photo. The actor is appreciated by his fans for picking unique roles and sporting new looks in his movies.

Sharing the photo from Cobra on Friday, Imaikaa Nodigal fame director Ajay Gnanumuthu revealed that he cannot wait to get back to work once the COVID-19 situation improves in Tamil Nadu. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Inching very closer to the normal times again!! Canâ€™t wait to get back to work!! @the_real_chiyaan sir #cobra @arrahman sir @irfanpathan_official @7_screenstudio @lalit.sevenscr @harish_dop @srinivasbhuvan @aamaran75 @srinidhi_shetty (sic)." Shortly after the photo was posted by the filmmaker, it went viral on social media, with Vikramâ€™s fans widely circulating the still featuring his new look.

Vikram will be essaying the role of a mathematician in the heist thriller Cobra. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film in January this year, and garnered positive responses. Apart from Vikram, the movie features former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, KS Ravikumar and Miya George, among others in significant roles.

In March 2020, the production crew had to return to India from Russia before completing their schedule, due to the coronavirus which was still fresh news at the time. The team had landed in Russia for a fifteen-day long schedule despite news of the coronavirus outbreak. However, they had to suspend the schedule halfway, due to the coronavirus scare in March last year.

Vikram is currently working on the tentatively titled project Chiyaan60, co-starring his son and actor Dhruv Vikram.