Video: Three killed near Hyderabad as bike overtaking truck rams into pedestrian

The pedestrian who was crossing the road as well as the couple on the bike, who came under the wheels of the truck, have died.

news Accident

Three persons, including one woman, were killed in a road accident at Medchal near Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, September 12. The accident occurred when a two-wheeler came under a truck after crashing into a pedestrian crossing the road. Both the individuals on the two-wheeler and the pedestrian died on the spot. Based on CCTV footage, it has been speculated that the two-wheeler was trying to overtake the truck. It hit a man crossing the road, and all three persons — the couple on the two-wheeler and the pedestrian — were seen falling down, even as the truck seemed to run over one of them before coming to a halt. The truck carrying iron rods was going to Hyderabad from Medchal.

Medchal Inspector of Police S Rajasekhar Reddy said that the accident happened near the Medchal bus depot. “The couple were travelling by bike from Ramayampet to Kondapur in Hyderabad when they rammed into a pedestrian as he was crossing the road. The bike went under the truck which was moving parallel to it, and the couple was run over by the lorry. The pedestrian and the couple were killed,” he told TNM.

Earlier in August, four persons including two children were killed in a road accident in Telangana's Nizamabad district. The accident occurred when a car overturned on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway after its tyre burst. The victims were members of a Hyderabad family from Toli Chowki who were travelling to Nirmal. In July, a 19-year-old woman in Hyderabad was badly injured after a speeding car knocked her over in the city’s Rajendra Nagar area. CCTV footage of the accident showed the woman walking on the road when a car rammed into her. The woman was flung into the air due to the impact of the car.

#CCTv : Three persons, including a woman, were killed in a #RoadAccident at #Medchal near #Hyderabad on early Monday, when 2 persons on bike was trying to overtake a lorry, hit a man and came under the lorry.#RoadSafety #BikeAccident pic.twitter.com/dlCeXLEE28 September 12, 2022

In December last year, a 20-year-old engineering student died after she was run over by a lorry at the Gandimaisamma crossroads in Dundigal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The accident was caught on CCTV, and showed Meghana, a third-year engineering student, riding a two-wheeler along with a friend. The video showed their two-wheeler hitting the lorry near the front wheel while both vehicles were moving in the same direction, adjacent to each other. Both women fell off the scooter and were run over by the rear wheel of the lorry. Meghana died instantly.

With IANS inputs