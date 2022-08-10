Four of family including two kids killed in car crash in Telangana

The accident occurred when the car hit the divider and flipped over near Mupkal Bypass on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway.

Four persons were killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Wednesday, August 10. The accident occurred when a car overturned, reportedly after one of its tyres burst near Kothapalli at Mupkal Bypass on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway. The deceased include two children. The injured were admitted to Armoor hospital. Two children were among those injured. The deceased and injured are members of a family from Toli Chowki in Hyderabad, according to The Hindu. They were on their way to Nirmal from Hyderabad.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after the tyre burst and it overturned and fell on the other side of the road after hitting a road divider. Police registered a case and took up further investigation. The car reportedly flipped over several times after hitting the median, before it crashed into the railing on the side of the road. Mupkal Sub-Inspector Prabhakar Reddy told Indian Express that it is suspected that the man driving the car was sleepy and lost control of the car.

Earlier in May, nine people were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district. The accident occurred when a Tata Ace vehicle in which 25 people were travelling collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction near Hasanpalli Gate in Yellareddy mandal. Five persons, including the driver of the trolley auto, died on the spot. The deceased were from Chillargi village in Pitlam mandal of the same district and were returning after visiting a neighbouring village.

According to IANS, police said overspeeding and negligence by the driver of Tata Ace led to the collision. The deceased were identified as driver Saidulu (25), Lacchavva (45), Anjavva (40), Veeramani (38), Asayavvah (40), Veeravva (70), Gangamani (45), Yellaiah (45) and Pochaiah (44). Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

With IANS inputs