Speeding car rams into Hyderabad teen, student suspected to be at wheel

The police have said that the person driving the car is suspected to be an intermediate student.

news Accident

A 19-year-old woman in Hyderabad sustained severe injuries after a speeding car knocked her over in the cityâ€™s Rajendra Nagar area. CCTV footage shows the woman walking on the road when suddenly, a rashly-driven car rams into her. The woman gets thrown into the air due to the impact of the car. She sustained critical injuries.

The incident occurred in the Chintalmet area under the limits of Rajendra Nagar police station of Cyberabad commissionerate on Wednesday, July 6. CCTV footage of the incident shows a car in the corner of the screen, and it takes a few sharp turns and then suddenly moves ahead at a high speed. The car hit the woman walking by the roadside. The burqa-clad woman was flung into the air and fell a few meters away. The car is then seen fleeing.

The police said the 19-year-old was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. The police have registered a case and are investigating if it was an attempt to murder or a road accident. The footage seems to indicate that the car deliberately rammed into the woman, as the car veers towards the left and then speeds away. A few seconds earlier, the man driving the car is seen reversing the vehicle after apparently following the movement of the woman in the back mirror.

A few passersby alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and shifted the teenager to a hospital. The police have said that the investigation has started and the person behind the wheel of the car is suspected to be an intermediate student.

Speaking to TNM, Kranthi, the Investigating Officer, said, â€œUsing the CCTV footage, we identified the vehicle and seized it. The accused is suspected to be an intermediate student. He is presently absconding."

The police are waiting for the woman to recover to be able to record her statement. Police officials are also recording statements of the woman's family members as part of the investigation.

Disclaimer: Visuals of the accident could be disturbing