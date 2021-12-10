Hyderabad engineering student on bike run over by lorry, accident caught on CCTV

The 20-year-old student was on her bike with a friend when the accident happened at the Gandimaisamma chowrasta in Dundigal.

A 20-year-old engineering student was killed in a tragic accident caught on CCTV, when the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a lorry on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, December 9. Meghana, a third-year engineering student, was on a scooter with her friend Suma, a fourth-year student at her college, when the accident took place at the Gandimaisamma chowrasta under the Dundigal police station limits. While Meghana was killed instantly, police said that Suma, who was badly injured, is now recovering.

According to Dundigal Sub-Inspector Prabhakar Reddy, the two young women were returning from their college after writing an exam on December 9 afternoon, when the accident happened. The duo was going ahead on the scooter when a lorry came next to them, leading to the two vehicles colliding sideways, the SI said. In the CCTV footage, Meghana and Sumaâ€™s two-wheeler is seen hitting the lorry near the front wheel while both vehicles are moving in the same direction, adjacent to each other. Both women can then be seen falling off the scooter, and being run over by the rear wheel of the lorry.

The driver of the lorry was booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and has been arrested, police said.

Watch the video below

Trigger warning: Graphic visuals

In a fatal #RoadAccident an #Engineering student died on the spot, while another #engineeringstudent was critically injured, after the scooter she was driving was hit by a speedy lorry at #Dundigal PS limits near #Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon.#HitandRun@CYBTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/8ZcvwH0oK5 â€” Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) December 10, 2021

In another recent accident from Telangana captured on CCTV, two people travelling on a bike were mowed down by a speeding car at a sharp curve in Kamareddy district. CCTV footage showed the two-wheeler moving towards Kamareddy when a car approaching from the opposite direction swerved around the curve at a high speed, and ended up on the wrong side of the road, hitting the bike with force. The man and woman on the two-wheeler were flung off the bike.

In July, three men died in another tragic accident in Chandrayangutta as they were triple riding and lost control of their two-wheeler. Police said the man riding the bike had a prosthetic hand and had lost control of the vehicle. A truck coming from behind ran over them, killing them instantly.