The Chennai police booked two more teachers -- one from Maharishi Vidya Mandir in Chetpet and another from a sports coaching academy in the city -- for sexually harassing students. The action comes days after the police arrested G Rajagopalan, a commerce teacher at a private school in Chennai, for sexually inappropriate behaviour with students.

As per reports, J Anand, a teacher in the private school in Chennaiâ€™s Chetpet and P Nagarajan, a sports coach who is also a superintendent in the GST Commissionerate in Chennai have been booked by the police after several students levelled allegations of sexual harassment against them on social media. The school in Chetpet also released a statement on May 27, stating that it has suspended Anand pending investigation and that the complaints against him will be referred to the schoolâ€™s Internal Committee for inquiry.

Meanwhile, P Nagarajan was accused by an athlete of inappropriately touching her under the garb of helping her with physiotherapy. A report in Times of India said that when Nagarajan came to know of the police booking him, he tried to end his life and has been admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital. As soon as the allegations against P Nagarajan started coming out, several anonymous Twitter accounts starting defending him and claiming that they had not experienced sexual harassment from him.

The Crimes Against Women and Children division has received two more official complaints against Rajagopalan, thus taking the number of formal complaints to three. Rajagopalan has been remanded to judicial custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayalakshmi who is investigating Rajagopalanâ€™s case has urged survivors to come forward to give formal complaints to the police so that the accused persons can be booked and arrested. She has also assured that the identities of the survivors will be kept confidential and has requested them to call on 9444772222.

In the past week, dozens of former and current students of popular schools in Chennai have come forward with their experiences of undergoing sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour from their teachers.