PSBB suspends teacher accused of sexual harassment

Several students — past and present — had levelled allegations against a teacher for sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour with students in school.

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School, Chennai suspended a teacher after several allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him by current and former students of the school. The school appears to have taken the call after over 1,000 alumni exerted pressure demanding a full inquiry into the issue. In an internal communique reportedly to the teacher himself, the management stated that he is suspended with immediate effect. “Some very serious allegations of misconduct have been alleged against you and the same has come to the knowledge of the management from and through social media,” the communique said. This has also been confirmed by Y Gee Mahendran, one of the Trustees of the school’s Board to a Tamil news channel in which he said that the teacher has been suspended pending inquiry.

Since Sunday evening, several present and past students of PSBB have come out with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against a teacher of PSBB school. The teacher has been accused of touching students inappropriately, making comments on students bodies, slut-shaming students, asking a student out, turning up to online class topless, wearing just a towel around his waist, sharing links to pornography with his students.

It all began with an Instagram user and a former student of PSBB, Kripali, sharing an instance of sexual harassment one of her acquaintances experienced at the school from this teacher. Moments after that, several students shared their own experiences, thus sparking a barrage of allegations of similar misbehaviour from him. Following this, over 1,000 alumni including prominent names like actor Lakshmipriyaa Chandramoul and the CEO of AGS Cinemas Archana Kalpathi voiced their support for the survivors and demanded strict action against the teacher.

Several politicians also joined the demand for justice with the likes of DMK’s Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran and Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Congress MP Jothimani and PMK’s Ramadoss demanding justice in the matter. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran also wrote to the Union Minister for Education seeking appropriate investigation into the matter and to probe lapses in the mechanism that is there to address similar issues.

TW: stories of sexual harassment. Rajagopalan, commerce teacher in #PSBB(KKN) is a sexual harasser. Posting this after I have personally verified this with a student from this man's class. Also posting this to amplify and ensure he gets the punishment he deserves. This is sick. https://t.co/ndJIKrOmN5 — Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) May 23, 2021

Sexual harassment cannot be normalised It was heartbreaking to see stories about this commerce teacher in #PSBB As alumni we have to amplify so it reaches the right people to take severe action This is not Ok !Love and hugs to all the brave girls who have shared their stories — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 24, 2021

As someone who has first hand experienced PSBB’s sexism, casual slut shaming and patriarchal mindset, I just want to say that I am so proud of the kids who are finally bringing all this to light. You have bravery and wisdom beyond your years. We believe you and we stand with you — Aishwarya Kalpathi (@aishkalpathi) May 24, 2021

The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School,Chennai has been shocking. Inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students. (1/3) — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) May 24, 2021

The allegations of sexual harrasment at Chennai - KK Nagar #PSBB school by a teacher no less are horrifying and grave. This perpetrator must be held accountable and strict legal action should be taken against him. The School authorities, should take stringent action against

Have written to Hon'ble Union Minister for Education Thiru @DrRPNishank requesting him to direct @cbseindia29 to initiate appropriate enquiries into the #psbbschool sexual harrasment issue & to probe lapses in mechanism to address such issues at the school @PMOIndia @Anbil_Mahesh pic.twitter.com/TwlmK717Vg — Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) May 24, 2021

NOTE: TNM has not yet named the teacher accused of sexual harassment because we were not able to independently speak to any of the survivors. The story will be updated once we are able to independently verify the allegations.