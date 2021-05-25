One survivor files complaint in Chennai school sexual abuse case, cops hopeful of more

The investigating team confirmed to TNM that they approached one of the survivors who in turn was ready to lodge a complaint against the teacher.

news Child Sexual Abuse

The investigation into sexual abuse by a teacher at the PSBB school has taken a crucial turn as a survivor has lodged a complaint with the Chennai police. Chennai police arrested 59-year-old G Rajagopalan on Monday night after many students anonymously shared their traumatic experiences with him on social media.

The investigating team confirmed to TNM that they approached one of the survivors who in turn was ready to lodge a complaint against the teacher. The police team has contacted other survivors and are hopeful that at least a few would join the complaint. “Parents of students currently studying in the school are wary of filing complaints,” a police official told TNM.

The police team is also looking at other aspects including digital evidence. Rajagopalan was arrested on Monday from his Nanganallur residence in Chennai and taken to the Ashok Nagar police station, where a case was registered against him. His laptop and mobile phone were seized by the police and a member of the investigation team said that they were in possession of certain messages which they hoped would help prosecute him even if more survivors don’t come forward.

Police officials also told TNM that they have been told by former students that a complaint had been filed against this teacher with the school management a few years ago. Police officials are trying to get the details of the complaint.

Rajagopalan, meanwhile, has been booked under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, sections 67 and 67-A of the Information Technology Act and sections 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act, read with 11(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv). He has been remanded to police custody till June 8.

The school has suspended the teacher, however, it has come under criticism for a communication that it shared with parents and students in which the school denied that they had ever received any complaints against the teacher.

What is the POCSO Act and how is it used: A guide