TN Assembly unanimously passes resolution urging implementation of Sethusamudram project

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran however said he would support the project as long as it is implemented without damaging the Rama Sethu

Politics

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday, January 12, unanimously adopted a special resolution urging the Union Government to immediately come forward to implement the Sethusamudram project. The Sethusamudram Project was initially drawn up in 1860 to create a shipping route between India and Sri Lanka. The project is associated with the digging of a channel linking the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait. All political parties including the BJP passed the resolution. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran however said he would support the project as long as it is implemented without damaging the Rama Sethu

The CM, while reading the resolution mentioned that the Sethusamudram project's implementation would improve Tamil Nadu's economy, notably in the southern regions, and provide employment opportunities for the youth in the state. However, while carrying out the project's work, the state had to face a major hurdle. Presently the Union Minister has claimed in the Parliament that "It would be extremely difficult to speak about the sort of construction observed in the Rameswaram Coast". The CM also mentioned that the Union Government’s stance in the project would be a hurdle for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin urged the Union Government to take action to implement the project immediately. “The Sethusamudram project is essential to strengthen the economic development of Tamil Nadu and India. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide all cooperation for the implementation of the project”, the CM said.

Chief Minister Stalin said that it was a dream project of the first DMK Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Kalaignar Karunanidhi had also actively taken interest in implementing the project. The project, he said, was included in the fourth five year plan and approved by the Cabinet meeting headed by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said that Annadurai who became the Chief Minister in 1967 had wanted to implement the project saying that it would make Tamil Nadu a wealthy state.

Stalin said that the Rs 2427 crore was allocated in 2004 by the UPA government which also included the DMK. He said that the BJP government which was in power created hurdles when 50 percent of the work was over. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, " The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa had supported it in the beginning but later changed her stand and filed a case against the project.

He said that if the project was implemented it would have lifted the economy of Tamil Nadu and provided employment to a large number of youths, especially from the southern states. The AIADMK and BJP however opposed the Chief Minister's statement on Lord Rama as fictional character . AIADMK leader, Pollachi V. Jayaraman said that Shri Rama was an avatar and not a fictional character as stated by the Chief Minister. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran said that the statement should be expunged as Lord Rama was worshipped as God.

At this, the Chief Minister replied that no one has criticised the God and people's faith, adding that it was pointed out that faith was used to prevent the implementation of the faith.

