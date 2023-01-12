Environmentalist group opposes TN Assembly resolution for Sethusamudram project

Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, January 12, asking the Union government to implement the Sethusamudram project.

news Environment

Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation in Tamil Nadu opposed the Sethusamudram project, hours after Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, January 12, asking the Union government to implement the project.

Poovulagin Nanbargal stated that the Sethusamudram project was harmful to the environment. According to the organisation, the project would have a serious impact on marine and coastal ecosystems. They urged the government to drop the project, as it would have a particularly adverse impact on the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve and coral reefs.

The idea of creating a shipping route between India and Sri Lanka has been around since 1860. The project involves the construction of a channel that links the Palk Strait with the Gulf of Mannar. It has however remained in limbo for years due to opposition on environmental and religious grounds. While the BJP opposed it for years saying the Ram Sethu had cultural links, they also adopted a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the project should be implemented without damaging the Ram Sethu.

Earlier on Thursday, the CM MK Stalin moved the resolution in the Assembly claiming that the project would help in the development of Tamil Nadu. The CM mentioned that the project was essential for the economic development of the state. But environmentalists are likely to provide a tough fight as the implementation of the project is expected to wreak havoc on the marine ecosystem.

Poovulagin Nanbargal is an environmental organisation that has been working on socio-environmental issues in Tamil Nadu. The organisation has actively voiced its concerns regarding the state governmentâ€™s plan to construct a second airport in Parandur.