CM Stalin moves resolution to implement Sethusamudram project

The Sethusamudram Project was initially drawn up in 1860 to create a shipping route between India and Sri Lanka. The project is associated with the digging of a channel linking the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, January 12, moved a special resolution in the state assembly urging the Union Government to immediately come forward to implement the Sethusamudram project without any further delay. The Sethusamudram Project was initially drawn up in 1860 to create a shipping route between India and Sri Lanka. The project is associated with the digging of a channel linking the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Strait.

The CM, while reading the resolution mentioned that the Sethusamudram project's implementation would improve Tamil Nadu's economy, notably in the southern regions, and provide employment opportunities for the youth in the state. However, while carrying out the project's work, the state had to face a major hurdle. Presently the Union Minister has claimed in the Parliament that "It would be extremely difficult to speak about the sort of construction observed in the Rameswaram Coast". The CM also mentioned that the Union Government’s stance in the project would be a hurdle for the development of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin urged the Union Government to take action to implement the project immediately. “The Sethusamudram project is essential to strengthen the economic development of Tamil Nadu and India. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide all cooperation for the implementation of the project”, the CM said.