Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy gets COVID-19

Revanth Reddy had been detained by the police twice over the past week to stop him from attending farmers’ meetings and protests.

news Coronavirus

Telangana Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Member of Parliament (MP) from Malkajgiri said that he had mild symptoms, and asked those who came in contact with him in the last few days to take precautions. Revanth Reddy had been stopped by the police twice over the past week from attending a farmers meeting in villages of Bhupalpally and Siddipet district, to interact with farmers facing problems due to their paddy not being procured by the government and to hold protests over the issue.

“I have tested positive for covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions (sic).” Revanth Reddy tweeted on the morning of January 3, Monday. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president had been placed under house arrest on Friday, December 31, to prevent him from leaving for Bhupalpally to participate in a ‘Rachabanda’ programme. Policemen were deployed at Revanth Reddy’s house in Jubilee Hills. There was no permission for the programme, police had said.

Revanth Reddy took to Twitter to slam the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. Later on the same day, he urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to book a case under the Disaster Management Act against state Minister KT Rama Rao for organising a public meeting in Nalgonda. He alleged that he was illegally detained at home by police citing the Disaster Management Act, while KTR was allowed to take out a rally in Nalgonda.

I have tested positive for covid with mild symptoms. Those who came in contact with me over the last few days, kindly take necessary precautions. #Covid_19 January 3, 2022

The state government had issued an order on December 25 banning all rallies and public meetings till January 2 in view of the threat from the Omicron variant. This was the second time last week that Revanth Reddy was prevented from participating in ‘Rachabanda’. Earlier on December 27, he was detained by police as he was leaving for Erravalli village to lead a protest near the farmhouse of Chief Minister K Chadrasekhar Rao.

With IANS inputs