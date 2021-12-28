Hyderabad police detain Revanth Reddy ahead of rally on paddy procurement

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy was taken into preventive custody after he announced his plan to leave for Erravalli village as part of the party's 'Rachabanda' programme to meet farmers.

news Protest

Hitting out at the ruling TRS and also the Union government over the paddy procurement issue, the Congress in Telangana on Monday, December 27, said it would step up its fight "for the sake of farmers." State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS government failed to procure paddy from farmers. Revanth was taken into preventive custody from his house earlier in the day after he announced a plan to leave for nearby Erravalli village as part of the party's 'Rachabanda' programme to meet farmers.

Police said he was taken into preventive custody as his proposed visit may lead to a breach of law and order. The PCC president was speaking in the context of the ongoing row over paddy procurement in the state, with the TRS government alleging that the NDA government adopted an unhelpful attitude over the issue. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar took up a protest on Monday, December 27 on the issue of unemployment to divert people's attention from the paddy procurement issue, Revanth alleged.

"TRS and BJP are playing out a drama by pretending to be indulging in a war of words so that the people's attention is diverted away from Congress," he said. Congress is not interested in gaining political mileage, he said, adding that his party's focus was on procurement of paddy from Telangana farmers.

The arrest of @INCTelangana President, Shri @revanth_anumula, on his way to meet farmers in CM's constituency highlights the anti-farmer mentality of the TRS govt in the state.



But, daro mat- we will continue to support the annadata, come what may.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Congress, being a national party, should protest in Delhi on the paddy procurement issue.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a protest on the issue of jobs attacking the TRS government, saying party activists would stall the Assembly session if a notification for job recruitment was not issued by January next year. "If you don't issue notification by January, the Chief Minister should remember that BJP activists will stall the Assembly session to be held by you," Bandi Sanjay said.

Govtâ€™ discourages farmers from cultivating paddyâ€¦

But irony is @TelanganaCMO cultivates paddy in 150 acres in his farmhouse.



Farmers are committing suicides unable to sell paddyâ€¦

CM should explain where and at what price he proposes to sell paddy cultivated in his farm house.

"What has a separate Telangana been created for, if not for providing jobs,?" he asked. State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav retorted saying a white paper should be released on the number of jobs created in the country by the NDA government at the Centre.