Congress' Revanth Reddy under house arrest in Hyderabad, second time this week

TPCC president Revanth Reddy was placed under house arrest to prevent him from leaving for Bhupalpally to interact with farmers facing problems due to their paddy not being procured by the government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy was placed under house arrest on Friday, December 31, to prevent him from leaving for Bhupalpally to participate in a ‘Rachabanda’ programme to speak with farmers. Policemen were deployed at the Congress leader's house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills as he was preparing to leave for interacting with farmers facing problems due to their paddy not being procured by the government.

As part of the state-wide programme to highlight the problems of farmers, the opposition Congress party planned to organise Rachabanda in Bhupalpally on the evening of Friday, December 31. Police say that there is no permission for the programme.

Revanth Reddy took to Twitter to slam the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. He posted a video of the policemen deployed around his house restricting his movements.

"Telangana under dictator rule. Police personnel deployed again at my house restricting from visiting farmers. Is this Afghanistan or North Korea? (sic)" he asked.

Through another tweet, the TPCC president wondered if consoling the farmers was a crime. He criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying he was spending hours at the houses of Ministers and MLAs to attend weddings or to console them but he has no time for paddy and chilli farmers who are suffering.

As the year 2021 comes to an end,@INCIndia will end this too.. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @kcvenugopalmp @manickamtagore pic.twitter.com/JOvWaKtQm0 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress party's national spokesperson Pawan Khera also took to Twitter asking CM KCR why he was so afraid. "You really think you can stop Revanth Reddy and Congress from raising their voice for farmers?" he asked.

Why are you so afraid @TelanganaCMO ? You really think you can stop @revanth_anumula and @INCTelangana from raising their voice for farmers? https://t.co/3qqTaVgkpw December 31, 2021

This was the second time this week that Revanth Reddy was prevented from participating in Rachabanda. On December 27, he was arrested as he was leaving for Erravalli village to lead a protest at the farmhouse of CM KCR.

Revanth Reddy had earlier released photographs of paddy cultivated at the Chief Minister's farmhouse. "On one hand the Chief Minister is saying that the government will not procure paddy from farmers while on the other he has taken up paddy cultivation over 150 acres at his farmhouse," the Congress leader had said.