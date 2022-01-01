Revanth Reddy demands case against KTR for Nalgonda public meeting despite ban

Revanth Reddy said that while he was detained and stopped from attending a protest in Bhupalpally by police citing the Disaster Management Act, KTR was allowed to hold a public meeting on the same day.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy on Friday, December 31, urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to book a case under the Disaster Management Act against state Minister KT Rama Rao for organising a public meeting in Nalgonda. Despite the ban on public meetings and rallies, Industries Minister KTR addressed a public gathering organised in Nalgonda, after laying the foundation stone for construction of an IT Hub in the town.

Revanth Reddy, who was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad to stop him from attending a protest and meeting with farmers at Bhupalpally, alleged that he was illegally detained at home by police citing the Disaster Management Act, while KTR was allowed to take out a rally in Nalgonda.

Revanth Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament, tweeted that this “exposes the dual stand of Telangana police.” He demanded DGP M Mahender Reddy to immediately book a case under the same Act against KTR.

KTR is son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS addressed the gathering after laying foundation stone for construction of IT Hub in Nalgonda. pic.twitter.com/uuGojIg4yA — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 31, 2021

Hundreds of TRS workers took out a huge rally to welcome KTR in Nalgonda, according to IANS. The party workers carrying party flags were riding two-wheelers and many of them were seen without masks.

Netizens criticised the ruling party for blatant violation of all COVID-19 regulations and the ban on rallies and public meetings.

while I was illegally detained at home stating disaster management act and was stopped from visiting farmers, @ktrtrs was allowed a rally in Nalgonda.This exposes the dual stand of @TelanganaCOPs



I demand @TelanganaDGP to file a case under the same act on KTR immediately. pic.twitter.com/CL2Go3EN61 December 31, 2021

The state government had last week issued an order banning all rallies and public meetings till January 2 in view of the threat from the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The DGP had on Thursday, December 30, directed the Police Commissioners and district Superintendents of Police to strictly enforce the ban. He had also asked the officers to create awareness among the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government like compulsory wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

