Tamil Nadu rains: Five more NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief

Two NDRF teams have been deputed in Madurai district, one each in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts, and additional teams have been put on alert, officials said.

news Floods

In the wake of heavy rains across Tamil Nadu that have inundated several areas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deputed five teams to carry out rescue and relief operations. According to officials, two teams have been deputed in Madurai district, one each in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts, and additional teams have been put on alert.

All NDRF teams stationed at the five locations are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment for collapsed structures, search and rescue equipment including Jemini boats, communication system and PPE kits, officials said. The NDRFâ€™s 24x7 control room at Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation and rescue efforts are being coordinated with the state administration, they added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to state Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday and assured him of aid from the Union government in rescue and relief work.

Chennai city and nearby regions witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 7, leading to the inundation of most areas. The gates of three reservoirs in the city were opened up to let out surplus water

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been experiencing heavy rainfall since the northeast monsoon began in October, while the Chennai area has witnessed 44% of excess rainfall

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts have been closed for Monday and Tuesday. The state government has declared a holiday to all government departments as well, except those considered essential services. Additionally, the government has urged all private companies to grant a holiday to its employees or allow them to work from home.

Read: Rain holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, three other TN districts

Indicating that the heavy rainfall is likely to continue till November 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic circulation lay over the north coastal Tamil Nadu southeast of the Bay of Bengal, and that a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9. In light of this, the IMD has forecast widespread rain for the next three days in the state.

Read: CM Stalin asks people travelling to Chennai to postpone trip by 2 days

According to state government officials, about 160 relief centres have been opened to accommodate people from low-lying areas or areas inundated with rainwater. Food packets are being distributed to those in need, officials said.

Read: 1976 to 2021: A look at Chennaiâ€™s intense 24-hour rain spell