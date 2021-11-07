Rain holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, three other TN districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also asked people who are planning to travel to Chennai to postpone their travel by two to three days, given the current situation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, November 7, announced a two-day rain holiday for all educational institutions in four Tamil Nadu districts that have been affected by the heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. All educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts will remain closed on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9, Chief Minister MK Stalin told the media. Many areas in Chennai and neighbouring suburbs have seen massive inundation following heavy rainfall on the night of Saturday, November 6 through November 7, Sunday. CM Stalin told the media that Purasawalkam, Thindivakam, Kolathur and other areas have also seen heavy flooding.

CM Stalin visited rain-affected areas in north Chennai and was seen handing out relief material and food to people affected in Kolathur area. Addressing the media later, CM Stalin said that he is personally overseeing relief work and has ordered authorities to carry out relief measures such as pumping out rainwater in flooded residential areas. He also said the 50,000 food packages had been distributed so far. He added that pumps have been deployed to 500 flooded areas and relief camps providing food, shelter and medical care have been opened in the city. CM Stalin also asked people who were planning on travelling to Chennai to postpone their travel by two to three days, given the present conditions.

Eleven districts â€” Chennai, Karur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Trichy, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Erode â€” have received over 200 mm of rain, CM Stalin said.

Speaking to the media, CM Stalin also said that the fire department, national disaster management and state disaster management authorities and the Greater Chennai police have been deployed to carry out relief work. Two groups of relief workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to Madurai and Chengalpet districts. Another group has been sent to Thrivallur district. A 24-hour control room has been set up for aid as well, the chief minister added. The control room can be contacted by calling 1070.

CM Stalin also said that he would be visiting areas in south Chennai along with officials later. Stalin, minister Sekhar Babu, the commissioner for the Greater Chennai corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi had visited areas in north Madras on Sunday morning. The Chief Minister earlier stated that those in need can reach out to the toll free number 1070 for any assistance.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in Chennai and other rain-hit districts for the next two days as well. Addressing the media, IMD officials said that a cyclonic circulation is currently present over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, most likely on November 9. The low pressure area is expected to become more marked and move towards Tamil Naduâ€™s northern coast in the following 48 hours.



