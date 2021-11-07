CM Stalin asks people travelling to Chennai to postpone trip by 2 days

According to IMD data, the rainfall ranged between 10 cm and 23 cm in Chennai and its suburbs for a period of 24 hours since November 6.

news Chennai rains

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, November 7, asked people who were planning to travel to Chennai to reconsider postponing their plans given the heavy rainfall and inundation seen in many parts of the city. Speaking to the media after visiting rain-affected areas in Chennai, CM Stalin said those who may be returning home after Deepavali celebrations should postpone their trip by two to three days. During the press meet, he also announced a two-day rain holiday for all educational institutions in four Tamil Nadu districts â€” Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districtsâ€” for the next two days, November 8 and 9.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight leading to all round water-logging and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water. MK Stalin inspected several inundated areas here along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water.

Chennai experienced around 21 cm rain in about 12 hours in 24 hours. According to IMD data, the rainfall ranged between 10 CM and 23 CM in Chennai and its suburbs.

The Kamarajar Salai point (DGP Office on the Marina beachfront) near the Tamil Nadu Secretariat recorded the highest of 23 CM and suburban Ennore in north Chennai 10 cm. Some of the suburban locations, including areas covered in nearby Tiruvallur district received between 3 CM (Poondi and RK Pet) and 9 CM (Cholavaram). The IMD has given a 'red' category warning, indicating heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday.

Also read: Rain holiday for educational institutions in Chennai, three other TN districts

In view of increase in showers in catchment areas, surplus water was released from Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs to let out surplus rain water. Four teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to assist in rescue operations in case of emergency. One team each in Chengalpet and Tiruvallur and two teams at Madurai are stationed for rescue operations, the TNSDMA said.

While most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, parts of several neighbourhoods in Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and West Mambalam experienced inundation up to about two to three feet. Several subways were filled with rainwater up to several feet.

Also read: Chennai residents worried as rains threaten more flooding, many evacuated

Rain water also entered several houses in such areas prompting residents to move out to safer locations. Electricity supply was disconnected to such areas as a precautionary measure.

The rains this time have evoked memories of the terrible flood that the city witnessed in December 2015. On December 1, 2015 Chennai had received 494 mm of rainfall over a 24 hour window, leading to the deaths of around 250 people. Chennai was declared a disaster zone on December 2, 2015.

Also read: Heavy to extremely heavy rains in Chennai for next 24 hrs: Met department