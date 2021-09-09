Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake gets clearance from Madras HC

Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil movie starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, will also direct the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Flix Law

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, September 8, vacated the injunction filed by Sikhya Entertainment, against the Hindi remake of Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. Sikhya Entertainment is the co-producer of Soorarai Pottru. The Madras High Court ruled in favour of actors Suriya and Jyotika’s production banner, Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Suriya joined forces with Abudantia Entertainment for the Hindi remake of Sudha Kongara’s 2020 hit film Soorarai Pottru.

According to an India Today’s report, Sikhya Entertainment's Guneet Monga had filed an injunction application against the Hindi remake of the hit film. Suriya’s counsel reportedly cited that they have paid a huge sum in facilitating the acquisition of the right of the book Simply Fly, on which Soorarai Pottru is partly based on. Simply Fly is based on the story of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

With the clearance from the Madras High Court, work on the Hindi remake is expected to commence shortly. Sudha Kongara is set to direct the Hindi remake too. The cast and crew for the Bollywood remake are yet to be announced.

Speaking about the Hindi remake in a statement earlier, director Sudha Kongara said, “I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I'm grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi.”

Soorarai Pottru premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. The film, which garnered positive responses from both fans and critics alike, has also managed to gain a rating of 9.2 on IMDB, an online database that provides information on films, television shows and other streaming content.

Starring actors Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Krishna Kumar, Urvashi, Karunas and Paresh Rawal, among others in pivotal roles, the film was submitted to the Academy Awards earlier and enlisted as one among the 366 films that were eligible for ‘Best Picture’ at the Academy Awards. However, the film did not get the nomination. Soorarai Pottru was also screened at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Watch the trailer of 'Soorarai Pottru' here:

