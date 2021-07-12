Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to be remade in Hindi, Sudha Kongara to direct

The film will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment of ‘Sherni’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Airlift’ fame.

Flix Entertainment

Actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru will be remade in Hindi. Suriya made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, July 12. The Hindi version will be directed by the original director Sudha Kongara and will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment of Sherni, Shakuntala Devi and Airlift fame. Actor Suriya said, “Excited to announce our association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara” (sic)

The cast and crew for the Bollywood remake are yet to be announced. Soorarai Pottru is partially based on ‘Simply Fly’, the biography of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan. The Tamil film was produced by actor Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Presently, Sudha Kongara is working on the Hindi script. “I was instantly drawn to the story of Soorarai Pottru, the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I'm grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi,” the director said in a statement.

The original movie received acclaim from both the critics and audiences and went on to become one of the biggest hits in actor Suriya’s career. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film had to be released on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video, last year in November.

The film, amongst 366 Indian films in a contest, was selected to be sent for the Best Picture category at the Academy Awards. However, the film did not get the nomination. The movie was also screened at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival.

Soorarai Pottru was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12. The spotlight was turned on the film recently after it received a rating of 9.1 in IMDB, an online database that collects and provides information related to films, television shows, video games, and other streaming content.