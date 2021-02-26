The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed on Friday the list of 366 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 93rd Oscars. Sudha Kongara directorial Soorarai Pottru
Jallikattu, which was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category, did not make it to the shortlist. It is to be noted that Soorarai Pottru has not yet been nominated or shortlisted either in the Best Picture Category. This year, Academy voting is scheduled to take place from March 5-10, followed by announcement of nominations on March 15. Earlier it was announced that Soorarai Pottru has entered the Oscar 2021 race in the Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director among other categories.
The production house took to Twitter to share the news with fans. “We are elated and thrilled!!! #SooraraiPottru
We are elated and thrilled!!! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS!!!https://t.co/JEDGgDWdZ9#SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @editorsuriya @jacki_art @deepakbhojraj @thanga18 @guneetm— 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) February 26, 2021
Rajsekar Pandian, one of the producers of 2D Entertainment, too made the announcement through a tweet.
.#SooraraiPottruJoinsOSCARS @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @nikethbommi @editorsuriya @jacki_art @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN @SonyMusicSouth Best Actor & Best film eligibility lists https://t.co/pftv9yLjgs https://t.co/IXKNMFq4PI— Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) February 26, 2021
The background score and sound tracks for the movie was set to tune by GV Prakash. Actor Suriya and Aparna Balamurali played the lead roles in the movie. Soorarai Pottru was produced by Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. The movie was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.
The organisers of the Academy Awards have made changes to the Oscar rules this year in view of the pandemic. Generally, movies released on OTT platforms do not enter the awards. However, this year, movies such as Soorarai Pottru which had an OTT release, will find a place in the competition.
Earlier, there was speculation that the awards show would be held online due to the pandemic but according to reports, the organisers have recently confirmed that the in-person telecast of the awards will happen.