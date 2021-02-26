The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed on Friday the list of 366 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 93rd Oscars. Sudha Kongara directorial Soorarai Pottru was also featured on the list and thus became the only Indian film to still be under consideration at the Oscars this year. The movie is partially based on Simply Fly, the biography of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of Air Deccan.

Jallikattu, which was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category, did not make it to the shortlist. It is to be noted that Soorarai Pottru has not yet been nominated or shortlisted either in the Best Picture Category. This year, Academy voting is scheduled to take place from March 5-10, followed by announcement of nominations on March 15. Earlier it was announced that Soorarai Pottru has entered the Oscar 2021 race in the Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director among other categories.

The production house took to Twitter to share the news with fans. “We are elated and thrilled!!! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS!!!,” the tweet posted by 2D Entertainment read.