Pawan Kalyan recovers from COVID-19, tests negative

Pawan Kalyan had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has recovered from COVID-19, his political party Jana Sena announced on Saturday. Doctors treating Pawan conducted RT-PCR test three days ago and the result has come negative, the party said in a statement.

According to doctors, he has fatigue which is common after being infected by coronavirus. However, Pawan Kalyan has no health issues, Jana Sena statement said, quoting doctors who are monitoring the actor's health.

Pawan Kalyan thanked all Jana Sena workers, leaders and others who wished him speedy recovery and offered prayers for his good health. He also appealed to people to take all precautions in view of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 across the country, and follow the guidelines given by the experts.

Pawan Kalyan had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16. He had been isolating himself after several of his staff members tested positive for the virus. The party had earlier informed that their president had undergone COVID-19 test after returning from his campaign in Tirupati Lok Sabha bye-election early last month but had tested negative.

However, when he later took the test again, he tested positive, following which arrangements were made to treat him at his farmhouse.

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s elder brother Chiranjeevi and his daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson-CSR for the Apollo Hospitals Group, had arranged for a medical team from Apollo. Apart from his family medical advisor Dr Suman, producer Naga Vamsi was coordinating to make necessary medical arrangements.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen on the screen in the recently released Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu, which is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. The Tollywood remake starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead, and he essayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the original, while Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla were seen in the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang respectively. Shruti Haasan essayed the role of Pawan Kalyanâ€™s wife in the movie.

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s upcoming film co-starring Rana Daggubati, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, is being produced by Naga Vamsi under his banner Sithara Entertainments.

(With IANS inputs)