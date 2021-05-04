Allu Arjun shares COVID-19 health update, says he is recovering

Allu Arjun had taken to social media on April 28 to inform fans that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Flix Tollywood

A number of people from the film fraternity have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the second wave of the pandemic in India. Last week, popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun informed fans that he has contracted the virus and has isolated himself. In a new Instagram post on May 3, the actor shared with fans that he is recovering well. He also assured his well-wishers and followers that there was nothing to worry about. "Hello everyone. I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine,” Allu Arjun wrote.

Further thanking fans for extending their support and love, the 38-year-old actor wrote, “Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude.”

On April 28, Allu Arjun had announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in isolation in compliance with protocols. He also requested everyone to stay at home and those eligible to get vaccinated. "Hello everyone, I have tested positive for COVID. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine,” his tweet read.

Actor Pooja Hegde, who shared the screen with Allu Arjun in the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, wished him a speedy recovery. Referring to them by their on-screen names in the movie, she wrote, "Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company. Take care Allu Arjun. Sending you some healing light and energy. You'll be healthy in no time." Pooja Hegde too had contracted the virus shortly before Allu Arjun did. Other actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Tej Konidela and Rakul Preet Singh wished him as well.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be starring opposite Allu Arjun, while popular Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil, who will be making his Tollywood debut, has been roped in to play the antagonist.