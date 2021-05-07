Telugu playback singer G Anand dies of COVID-19, hours after seeking ventilator

His caregivers had sought a ventilator for the 67-year-old singer hours before his death.

Telugu playback singer G Anand passed away due to COVID-19 on May 6, at the age of 67. Hours before he passed away, a request had been shared on Twitter seeking a ventilator. The request said that the singer’s blood oxygen levels had dropped to 55, and that he needed a ventilator, which was not available at the hospital he was admitted in at the time. The Hindu and Times of India reported that he passed away as a ventilator could not be found in time.

G Anand, who was born in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, began his film music career in Chennai, and went on to sing in many Telugu films. Among his well-remembered songs is ‘Oka venuvu vinipinchenu anuraga geethika’ from the 1976 film America Ammayi, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

He also sang playback for Chiranjeevi in the star’s first movie to release, the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu. Reminiscing the song ‘Enniyallo enniyallo’ from Pranam Khareedu, Chiranjeevi wrote a tribute for him which read, “I cannot believe that G Anand, a man with a gentle nature and tender laugh, who sang the first song in my film career and thus became a part of me, has died because of the cruel coronavirus. The fact that it was to his singing that I first danced on the silver screen, has created an undefinable, indestructible bond between us. His death is a huge loss for me. My condolences to his family members.”

G Anand had also established a musical troupe called Swara Madhuri, which toured and performed in locations across the world.

Senior Singer #GAnand Garu is in Very Critical condition.



He is admitted in Tirumala Hospital B.N.Reddy Nagar.



Oxygen levels have come down to 55 & he is in need of a ventilator which is not readily available in that hospital. So kindly RT & help him@RRRMovie @MythriOfficial — venu_music (@venusrirangam) May 6, 2021

Lost one more Veteran singer & Gem of a person #GAnand Garu in this pandemic. May his Noble soul Rest in Peace. Deep condolences May God give more strength to his family.. Om.Shanti.. https://t.co/67biQfwCP5 pic.twitter.com/nmUFuk1n21 — venu_music (@venusrirangam) May 6, 2021

Earlier on May 6, singer Komagan, who was known for his appearance in the Tamil film Autograph, passed away due to COVID-19 in Chennai. He reportedly passed away two days after being admitted to a private clinic as he did not respond to COVID-19 treatment. A few days before that, music composer Shravan Rathod passed away on April 22 due to COVID-19 related complications. The 66-year-old composer was part of the popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan.

