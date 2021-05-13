Superstar Rajinikanth wraps up shooting for â€˜Annaattheâ€™

Helmed by director Siva, the action-drama stars actors Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh among others in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

Superstar Rajinikanth recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming Tamil movie Annaatthe and returned to Chennai on a chartered flight. The images were shared by the actorâ€™s publicist Riaz K Ahmed from his companyâ€™s Twitter handle V4U Media. Rajinikanth is seen donning a white kurta in the images.

The actor also took a jab of the coronavirus vaccine after reaching Chennai, reportedly at a private hospital. He was accompanied by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, who shared the news with fans on Twitter.

The last schedule of the movie took place in Hyderabad. After casting his vote in the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the actor left for Hyderabad to resume shooting for the movie. Superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s images from the airport went viral. Rajini is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and waving at fans cheering for him, in the photos and videos.

A photo featuring director Siva and Rajini conversing with each other on the sets of the movie, was shared by production house Sun Pictures and did the rounds on social media.

Prior to the Hyderabad schedule, the team completed a schedule in the outskirts of Chennai in March. The Annaatthe team had completed around 60% of the shoot last year, before the pandemic induced lockdown was imposed. The shooting for the remaining portions resumed in Hyderabad last year amidst strict COVID-19 safety protocols. However, the shooting was once again halted after a few members from the crew tested positive for the virus in December last year.

Annaatthe is directed by filmmaker Siva, who made his debut with Siruthai which starred actors Tamannaah and Karthi in the lead.

Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The ensemble cast includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others.

Composer D Imman has been roped in to compose the background score and soundtracks for the movie. Ruben is on board as the editor, while Annaatthe has cinematography by Vetri. The action-drama is currently slated for theatrical release on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali.