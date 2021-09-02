Pawan Kalyan signs new film with director Surender Reddy

The announcement was made on September 2, marking Tollywood actor and politician Pawan Kalyan’s 50th birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has signed a new movie with director Surender Reddy. The announcement was made on Thursday, September 2, marking Pawan Kalyan’s 50th birthday. Wishing the actor and announcing the news, SRT Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote: “Presenting to you all our proud association with @PawanKalyan Gaaru for the prestigious #ProductionNo9.” This will mark Pawan Kalyan’s 29th film.

Director Surender Reddy recently helmed the hit period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The new project marks the first-time collaboration between Pawan and director Surender Reddy. The special poster for the upcoming film, which was unveiled on Thursday, featured a gun and an image of the city of Hyderabad. Bankrolled by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments, screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi has been roped in for the project.

Vakkantham Vamsi has been on board as the writer for several hit films including Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi’s Agent, Ravi Teja’s Touch Chesi Chudu and Gopichand and Nayanthara starrer Aaradugula Bullet, among others.

Pawan Kalyan also has the films Bheemla Nayak and Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the pipeline. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak also stars actors Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. Bheemla Nayak is the Tollywood remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Pawan and Rana will be reprising Biju and Prithviraj’s roles respectively. The remake is scheduled to hit the big screens next year during the festival of Sankranti. The lyrical video of the film’s title track was also released on Thursday.

READ: Pawan Kalyan’s period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu gets release date

A pre-look poster from Pawan Kalyan’s tentatively titled ‘PSPK28’ was also unveiled on Thursday. Set against the backdrop of India Gate, the poster features a man seated on a vintage bike. Filmmaker Harish Shankar is spearheading the untitled movie. Earlier, the makers issued a statement explaining why the release of the title and first-look poster of the film was postponed in view of the pandemic.

Pawan is also working on the upcoming period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film will be released in five languages— Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film marks Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-Indian project, which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal in a pivotal role.