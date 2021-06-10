First look and title of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘PSPK28’ postponed due to COVID-19

The Telugu film’s director Harish Shankar said that the title and first look of ‘PSPK28’ were initially meant to be revealed on Ugadi.

Flix Tollywood

After the release of Vakeel Saab, Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s fans have been eager to receive updates about his upcoming projects, which are currently in different stages of production. Filmmaker Harish Shankar who has teamed up with actor Pawan Kalyan for the tentatively titled project PSPK28, issued a statement on Wednesday explaining why there has been a delay in the release of the title and first look from the movie.

The director revealed in the post that the title and first look of the film were initially scheduled to release on the festival of Ugadi. However, the makers decided to postpone its release in view of the pandemic. “#PSPK28 Update: We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it!,” he said.

He also noted that the team is happy to see conversations about the film taking place on social media. However, he reiterated that all the updates will be posted from their social media handles. “Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time!(sic),” he wrote. The filmmaker further urged fans not to speculate about the title of the movie and assured them that they would love the title the makers have chosen once it is announced. “And please do not speculate about the title. You will absolutely love the actual one! Am more excited than you," he said.

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. The courtroom drama hit the big screens on April 9 and started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 30. Essaying the role of a lawyer, Pawan Kalyan stepped into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes. Actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, who also have lead roles, reprised Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled jointly by producers Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Pawan Kalyan is also currently working on the upcoming period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu and for the Tollywood remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, alongside actor Rana Daggubati.