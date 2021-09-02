Pawan Kalyan’s period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu gets release date

The announcement was made on September 2, marking Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

Flix Tollywood

Marking Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of his much-anticipated period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced on Thursday, September 2, that the film will be hitting the big screens on April 29 next year. Sharing the news, Mega Surya Production, the banner bankrolling the project, conveyed their wishes to Pawan Kalyan on his birthday and wrote: “Happy Birthday to The MIGHTY POWER @PawanKalyan garu The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu will arrive on 29 April, 2022.”

Helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu marks Pawan’s first pan- Indian project. It will be released in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Interestingly, Pawan will be essaying a historical role in a period drama for the first time. Actor Nidhhi Agerwal has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie.

Social media was flooded with wishes for actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. Several members from the film fraternity including actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet, among others extended their wishes to Pawan. “Happy birthday to a dear friend and a great human being @PawanKalyan Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success always,” Ravi Teja, who is gearing up for the release of Khiladi, mentioned in a tweet. Sharing an image where he is seen alongside Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, “Wishing my guru, my strength and my @PawanKalyan mama a very Happy Birthday. Wishing the selfless soul Happiness laughter and love always.”

Conveying his wishes, popular Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi posted a photo with Pawan Kalyan. “Since childhood, every thought of Kalyan's has been about society, in every step. Kalyan is a spark of fire that yearns every second for the well-being of others. Happy birthday to my ambitious sibling, I wish with all my heart that he attains his goal,” the translation of Chiranjeevi’s tweet read.

A video of an artist painting Pawan Kalyan’s photo, which was released to commemorate the actor’s 50th birthday has also gone viral on social media.

