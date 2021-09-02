Watch: Power Anthem from Bheemla Nayak unveiled on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

On the occasion of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak unveiled the title song on Thursday, September 2. The fusion track combines upbeat electronic and folk beats.Featuring shots of Pawan Kalyan as a cop, the lyrical video of Bheemla Nayak’s title track is a visual treat for fans.

Sharing the video, Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan’s co-star in the film, wrote: “Happy happy Power star @PawanKalyan Here it is, the POWER ANTHEM.” Thaman S, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra and Ram Miriyala have rendered their voices for the track, with additional vocals from Darsanam Mogulaiah. The song, which is also called ‘Power Anthem’ by the makers, has lyrics by Ramajogiah Sastry. Thaman is on board as the music composer for the project.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into Biju Menon’s character from the original, while Rana Daggubati will be reprising Prithviraj’s role.

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, actor Nithya Menen has been cast in a pivotal role in Bheemla Nayak. The movie is slated for a theatrical release next year during the Sankranti festival.

Watch Bheemla Nayak’s title track here:

Earlier, the film received flak from some for retaining only the name of Pawan Kalyan’s character in the title and leaving out the name of Rana’s character, as opposed to the Malayalam film’s title. In response, the makers mentioned that there is ‘order for everything’. The first look posters and details about Rana’s character in Bheemla Nayak are expected to be out shortly.Bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sitara Entertainments, Bheemla Nayak has Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer. Trivikram Srinivas is taking care of the script, while National Award winner Naveen Nooli has been roped in as the editor for the project. The movie is set to release on January 12, 2022.