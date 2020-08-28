Onam releases: Three Malayalam films and where to watch them

With theatres still closed, three Malayalam movies to make their way to the audiences for Onam.

Flix Mollywood

After five and a half months of no theatre releases, movie-loving Malayalis, who had resigned to their fate, might have heaved long sighs ahead of Onam, a time when new films filled movie halls in cities and villages alike. The news, therefore, of three movies reaching them through hitherto untested waters, should cheer people celebrating the 'national festival of Kerala' at their homes.

Tovino Thomasâ€™s Kilometers and Kilometers will have its premiere on television for Onam, while Fahadh Faasilâ€™s C U Soon and Jacob Gregoryâ€™s Maniyarayile Ashokan will release on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Kilometers and Kilometers is directed by Jeo Baby, whose film Kunju Daivam about a little boy whose prayers come true, was an adorable debut. In Jeoâ€™s second, Tovino will act opposite a white woman, touring Kerala, apparently on his motorbike, from the pictures and teasers released so far. Tovino is also one of the producers of the film, along with Anto Joseph, Ramshi Ahamed, and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth. The film will premiere on Asianet on August 31.

Watch Fahadh Faazil in conversation with TNM on C U Soon

Recently the film got the nod to release on an OTT platform by the Film Exhibitors Union of Kerala, which has had issues with online releases at a time when many Malayalam films were pending release, due to the closure of theaters after the COVID-19 breakout.

Fahadhâ€™s C U soon was one of the films frowned upon when it first came about that the actor and editor-director Mahesh Narayanan were shooting the film in June, post the governmentâ€™s decision to allow shootings to resume with restrictions. However, Fahadh and Mahesh then sent letters to techniciansâ€™ association FEFKA, explaining that theirs was an experimental film and not meant for theatre release. The explanation was accepted by FEFKA. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime , on September 1, hours after Thiruvonam.

The third Onam release, Maniyarayile Ashokan, is a production of actor Dulquer Salmaan, under his banner Wayfarer Films. The film is directed by debutant Shamshu Zayba, with Gregory playing the title character of Ashokan and Anupama Parameswaran the female lead. Anupama has also played the role of an assistant director in the film. Maniyarayile Ashokan will release on Netflix on Onam Day, August 31.