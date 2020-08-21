Fahadh Faasil’s ‘CU Soon’, shot during lockdown, to release on OTT

The movie has been directed by Mahesh Narayan of 'Take Off' fame.

news Mollywood

Amazon Prime Video has announced the direct-to-service world premiere of the Fahadh Faasil Malayalam film, CU Soon. The film, which will premiere on September 1, is directed by Mahesh Narayan, who had previously directed the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie, Take Off. Apart from Fahadh, CU Soon will also star Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles.

A gripping drama, CU Soon is about a software engineer from Kerala, whose family asks him to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

Interestingly, the film was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown, with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment. According to director Mahesh, CU Soon is a computer screen-based drama thriller, “a new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema”.

“People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualised or created without the virtual communication software and their developers,” he said in a statement.

Describing his experience shooting for the latest movie, Fahadh said, “Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we are immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

Mahesh Narayan and Fahadh have worked together in Take Off, which also featured actors Parvathy and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles. Fahadh plays the role of Manoj Abraham, the Indian Ambassador to Iraq, in the movie.

“Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take Off,” said Fahadh Faasil in a release.

Roshan Mathew has previously starred in hit movies like Koode, Moothon and recently Kappelaa. Darshana Rajendran had important roles in Virus, Mayaanadhi and Kavan.

The director hopes this concept will inspire more artistes to “realise their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling”.

CU Soon will globally premiere on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie can be streamed in India and 200 other countries and territories.