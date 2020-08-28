Watch: Trailer of ‘Maniyarayile Ashokan’ shows a middle-class man's bride-hunt

The film is the first production venture of actor Dulquer Salmaan, who also plays a cameo in it.

Flix Mollywood

Upcoming Malayalam film Maniyarayilem Ashokan is about a middle-class man, looking forward to get married. At least that’s what the trailer, released a few hours ago, suggests. Jacob Gregory plays this man named Ashokan, the title character of the film. From the trailer, one gathers that Ashokan’s family, friends and relatives are all looking out for a bride for him, and the film is about what happens afterward. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the hero’s friend. Incidentally, it is a cameo role, played by Dulquer, who is also the producer of the film.

It has been announced officially that Maniyarayile Ashokan will be released on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix on August 31 as an Onam release. The film has been lying in the cans for some months now following which it has been decided to have it released online.

Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead as well as the role of an assistant director in the film. The rest of the cast includes Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Anu Sithara, Sudheesh, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan and Shritha Sivadas.

This rom-com is Dulquer Salman’s first production venture, which is being produced under his banner Wayfarer Films Production. On releasing the poster of the film, it was quoted in the official social media handle of the production house, “Here is the title poster for Wayfarer Films Production number one. Maniyarayile Ashokan. It’s a special film and we are introducing 5 technicians with the film. It’s important for me to introduce new talent. Debutant director Shamzu Zayba, debutant DoP Sajad Kakku, debutant writers Vineeth Krishnan and Magesh Boji, debutant music director Sreehari K Nair, debutant still photographer Shuhaib SBK. It’s a sweet and fun idea and we’ve put in everything to make sure it translates to that on screen. A big shoutout to Ramesh Pisharody for suggesting the name.”

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer