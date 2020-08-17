â€˜Maniyarayile Ashokanâ€™, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, to release on OTT

Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan will be released on an Over The Top (OTT) platform on August 31 as an Onam release, it has been announced. The film will be out on Netflix. The streaming platform has put a post about the release on its official page on Twitter.

Actor Jacob Gregory plays the male lead and the titular role of Ashokan in the film, while Anupama Parameswaran plays the female lead. The film is produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan, under his banner Wayfarer Films Production, and directed by debutant Shamshu Zayba.

Maniyarayile Ashokan was expected to hit the marquee earlier this year but the coronavirus scare and the lockdown that followed it had delayed the release. The film has been lying in the cans for some months now following which it has been decided to have it released on the OTT platform.

The film was announced as Dulquer Salmanâ€™s first production venture, under his banner Wayfarer Films Production. However, it is the second film of the production house -- Varane Avashyamundu -- that got released first.

The technical crew of Maniyarayile Ashokan comprises Sree Hari K Nair for music, Sajad Kakku for cinematography and Appu N Bhattathiri for editing.

Apart from Gregory and Anupama, the cast includes Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Anu Sithara, Sudheesh, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan and Shritha Sivadas. It may be noted here that Anupama Parameswaran also worked as an assistant director in the film.

In an earlier interview to the Times of India , Dulquer spoke about Maniyarayile Ashokan as a cute idea and one that is true to Malayalam films of the 80s and 90s. Gregory, who plays the lead, has worked with Dulquer in several films before.

On the acting front, Dulquer Salmaan has Kurup in his kitty. Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, has Dulquer playing the real life fugitive Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith plays the cop investigating the crime committed by him. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. This film too is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaanâ€™s own production house, Wayfarer Films, along with M Stars.

Dulquer Salmaan's last release was in Tamil -- Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film was both commercially and critically a success. Directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, it had Ritu Varma playing Dulquerâ€™s love interest with Rakshan in an important role.

In an interaction with the First post , Dulquer said that director Desingh Periyasamy has planned for a sequel of the film and also narrated the opening 15 minutes to the team.

