Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s 'Rang De’ gears up for television premiere

The Venky Atluri directorial hit the big screens on March 26 this year and is also streaming on OTT platform Zee5.

After releasing in theatres as well as on OTT, Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s latest Telugu romantic drama Rang De is all set for its television premiere. The film will be premiering on Zee Telugu on Sunday, June 20, at 5.30 pm. Announcing the news, Zee Telugu wrote on Twitter, “6 Days To Go Watch World Television Premiere #RangDe June 20th, Sunday at 5:30 PM on #ZeeTelugu #RangDeOnZeeTelugu,” the tweet read.

The movie is also now streaming on OTT platform Zee5. On May 31, team Rang De announced that the movie would be available to watch on the OTT platform from June 12. “The colors of life - love, fun & emotions comes to your home,” Nithiin wrote while sharing the announcement with fans. Helmed by Tholiprema fame director Venky Atluri, Rang De stars actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead roles. The romantic drama hit the big screens on March 26 this year, and opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics. Rang De tracks the bittersweet romantic relationship shared between Arjun and Anu played by Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh respectively. The film tracks how the duo’s deep-seated hatred from childhood turns into love.

Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment, Rang De has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad. Apart from starring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead, actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth, among others, are also seen in prominent roles. PC Sreeram was roped in as the cinematographer, while Naveen Nooli took care of the editing for the venture.

Watch trailer of ‘Rang De’

Keerthy Suresh has a number of films in her kitty. She will be playing a pivotal role in Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Kollywood movie Annaatthe, which features a star cast. The Siva directorial is likely to be a rural drama. She is also currently working on Telugu films such as sports drama Good Luck Sakhi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata wherein she will be seen with Mahesh Babu. The film is likely to hit the big screens next year. Keerthy will also be seen in Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Tamil film Saani Kaayidham, among others.

Meanwhile, Nithiin, who was last seen in Telugu film Check, is currently shooting for Maestro, the Tollywood remake of Bollywood movie Andhadhun.