Watch: Keerthy Suresh-Nithiin's 'Rang De' trailer is packed with romance and fun

‘Rang De’ is slated for release on March 26.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s much-awaited upcoming film Rang De was released on Friday. This Telugu romance-comedy is slated for release on March 26. Releasing the trailer on social media, Venky Atulri, the director of the film wrote, "Here it is, the fun-packed #RangDeTrailer Experience the colorful #RangDeOn26thMarch in theatres #RangDe @actor_nithiin @KeerthyOfficial @pcsreeram @ThisIsDSP @dirvenky_atluri @vamsi84 @ShreeLyricist @adityamusic @SVR4446 @NavinNooli (sic)."

The trailer starts with glimpses from the lead characters’ childhood. It continues to show the progress of the couple’s relationship. The trailer of Rang De promises a film packed with romantic scenes and comical dialogues.

Watch the trailer of ‘Rang De’ here:

The Venky Atulri is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Apart from featuring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead, Rang De also stars actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth among others. Rang De has been in the making for over a year now. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram is on board, while Naveen Nooli is on board as the editor for the venture.

Meanwhile Keerthy Suresh, who is collaborating with Tollywood, Kollywood as well as Mollywood filmmakers, has a number of films in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Telugu film Sarakaru Vaari Paata, where she will be sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu. She is also a part of the ensemble cast of the Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated Tamil movie Annaatthe. The actor awaits the release of Mohanlal’s period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She will also be seen in the Tamil film Saani Kaayidham, alongside director Selvaraghavan, who is making his acting debut with the venture. She is currently working on the Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi, wherein she will be playing the titular role of Sakhi.

Nithiin was last seen in Telugu film Check, which was released in February this year. Apart from Rang De, he is also playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of 2018 Bollywood movie Andhadhun.