Final schedule of Nithiin and Tamannaah’s ‘Maestro’ kickstarts in Hyderabad

‘Maestro’ is the Tollywood remake of the popular Bollywood film ‘Andhadhun’, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nithiin’s upcoming movie Maestro, which is the Tollywood remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bollywood movie Andhadhun, has commenced shooting the final schedule of the film in Hyderabad. Maestro is probably the first Telugu film that has resumed shooting after the second wave of COVID-19. “Youth@actor_nithiin‘s next crazy project #Maestro commenced its final shoot schedule Today in Hyderabad! (sic),” Sreshth Movies, the production house that is bankrolling the movie, tweeted on Monday.

Actor Nithiin will be reprising Ayushmann’s role, while Nabha Natesh will be stepping into the shoes of Radhika Apte’s character from the original. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in thriller web series November Story, will be reprising Tabu’s role from Andhadhun. The first-look poster of Maestro was released by the makers on March 30, to mark the occasion of actor Nithiin’s birthday.

The movie is bankrolled by producers N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Mahati Swara Sagar is on board as the composer, while Hari K Vedanth is cranking the camera for the project.

Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who rose to fame with his movies Agent Vinod and Badlapur, among others. Andhadhun had a successful run at the box office and also garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike. The Tamil remake of Andhadhun has been titled Andhagan.

Actor Nithiin recently took to Twitter to celebrate 19 years of his debut movie Jayam. Sharing a poster of the film, actor Nithiin extended his gratitude to fans. He also took the opportunity to thank director Teja. “#JAYAM completes 19 years today. The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memory. The immense support and love spread through my fans is immeasurable, a big thanks to all of them for believing in me and special mention to the director, Teja Sir #muchlove always (sic),” the post read. The 2002 Telugu romantic drama Jayam was written, produced and directed by Teja under the banner of Chitram Movies.

#JAYAM completes 19 years today.The journey of this movie will always be the most unforgettable memoryThe immense support n love spread thru my fans is immeasurable,a big thanks 2 all of them 4 believing in me❤️ and special mention 2 my dir TEJA sir forever grateful.. pic.twitter.com/NJfZWiLWkk — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) June 14, 2021

Actor Nithiin was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Rang De, co-starring Keerthy Suresh as the lead.