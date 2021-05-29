Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s romantic drama ‘Rang De’ gets OTT release date

The Venky Atluri directorial released in theatres on March 26 this year.

Flix Tollywood

Following its theatrical release in March, the Tollywood romantic drama Rang De is gearing up for its OTT release on Zee5. Announcing the news with fans, the OTT platform revealed that Rang De will be streaming from June 12. “The film that you have been waiting for a long time, the magical love tale Rang De streams from 12th June only on #ZEE5,” Zee5 announced on Twitter. Helmed by Tholiprema fame Venky Atluri, the movie features actors Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead roles. Rang De released in theatres on March 26 this year, to mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The movie revolves around the lives of Arjun and Anu, who share a bittersweet romantic relationship. The movie is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment. Rang De has music by composer Devi Sri Prasad. Apart from featuring Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead, Rang De also stars actors Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Vineeth among others. PC Sreeram was on board as the cinematographer, while Naveen Nooli handled the editing for the venture.

Meanwhile Keerthy Suresh, who is collaborating with Telugu, Tamil as well as Malayalam directors, has a number of films in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Telugu film Sarakaru Vaari Paata, where she will be sharing the screen with Mahesh Babu. The movie is likely to hit the big screens next year. She is also a part of the ensemble cast of Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated Kollywood movie Annaatthe. Touted to be a rural drama, the movie is helmed by Siruthai fame filmmaker Siva. Keerthy also awaits the release of Mohanlal’s period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The makers of Marakkar had recently postponed the theatrical release of the award-winning film for the fourth time in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keerthy will also be seen in the Tamil film Saani Kaayidham, alongside director Selvaraghavan, who is making his acting debut with the venture. She is currently working on the Telugu sports drama Good Luck Sakhi, wherein she will be playing the titular role of Sakhi.

Nithiin was last seen in the Telugu film Check, which was released in February this year. Starring Nithiin, Rakul Preet and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead, the movie made its OTT premiere on May 14 this year on the platform Sun NXT. Apart from Rang De, he is also playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of 2018 Bollywood movie Andhadhun.