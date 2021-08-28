Mysuru gangrape: Home Minister says police have cracked case, arrests made

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that police are interrogating the accused and that further details will be shared in the evening.

news Crime

Karnataka Police have been “successful” in cracking the Mysuru gangrape case and have arrested the accused, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters on Saturday, August 28. He said that the further details will be made available by evening on Saturday after the police have completed the interrogation.

On August 27, Director-General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood had expressed confidence that the case will be cracked soon. The DGP, who was in Mysuru to oversee the probe, said that they have received leads and were acting upon them. He expressed that the leads would help them identify the culprits at the earliest, without divulging many details.

The DGP and IGP of Karnataka Police also added that the survivor’s statement is yet to be recorded and that the woman and her family are unable to speak as they are traumatised. Subsequently, the survivor’s boyfriend gave his statement to the police on Friday (August 27). A case under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was also in Mysuru to oversee the probe.

The student with her boyfriend was on their way to the Chamundi hills on Tuesday evening when at least four people waylaid them and gangraped her after assaulting him. The gang members also allegedly made a video and threatened to make it viral unless they paid them Rs 3 lakh, police sources told PTI.

News agency IANS said that the survivor’s boyfriend narrated the horror they went through on August 24. The young man said that he was familiar with the spot where the alleged crime took place as he used to jog on that stretch every day. He also reportedly told police that all the accused were in the age group of 25-30 years.

Read: Mysuru gangrape case: No arrests yet, MBA student in shock unable to give statement