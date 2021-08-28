The DGP and IGP of Karnataka Police also added that the survivor’s statement is yet to be recorded and that the woman and her family are unable to speak as they are traumatised. Subsequently, the survivor’s boyfriend gave his statement to the police on Friday (August 27). A case under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 397 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra was also in Mysuru to oversee the probe.
The student with her boyfriend was on their way to the Chamundi hills on Tuesday evening when at least four people waylaid them and gangraped her after assaulting him. The gang members also allegedly made a video and threatened to make it viral unless they paid them Rs 3 lakh, police sources told PTI.
News agency IANS said that the survivor’s boyfriend narrated the horror they went through on August 24. The young man said that he was familiar with the spot where the alleged crime took place as he used to jog on that stretch every day. He also reportedly told police that all the accused were in the age group of 25-30 years.
