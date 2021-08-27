Mysuru gang rape: No arrests yet, survivorâ€™s boyfriend gives police statement

The gang-rape survivorâ€™s boyfriend said that he was hit with a boulder by one of the attackers, after which he lost his consciousness.

â€œWe were taking a walk on that stretch when all of a sudden, six men surrounded us," the young man recounted the crime where his girlfriend, a 22-year-old MBA student, was allegedly gang-raped on the night of August 24. He was also attacked and allegedly knocked unconscious as the crime was being perpetrated. Although no arrests have been made, the police recorded the statement of the survivorâ€™s boyfriend on Friday, August 27. News agency IANS said that the survivorâ€™s boyfriend narrated the horror they went through on August 24. The young man said that he was familiar with the spot where the alleged crime took place as he used to jog on that stretch every day. He also reportedly told police that all the accused were in the age group of 25-30 years.

"After our classes, around 7.30 pm that night, we went on the bike. I took the JSS Ayurvedic College Road and reached the spot after going through Water Tank kacha (not asphalted) road, which is a known route to me. We were taking a walk on that stretch when all of a sudden, six men accosted us," he told the police.

He also recounted that they started beating him with sticks, while one of them hit his forehead with a small boulder. He was allegedly attacked until he became unconscious. "When I woke up, I found four people around me. When I asked them where my girlfriend is, two of them dragged her out of the bush and laid her beside me. She seemed unconscious and had injuries all over," he told the police.

The rapists had further snatched his mobile and allegedly made him call his father to arrange for Rs 3 lakh immediately. It is not yet known if the money was transferred. Citing police sources, the preliminary probe said that the perpetrators, who had filmed the crime, had threatened to make the video of the crime public if they spoke about it to the police.

It was earlier reported that both survivor and her boyfriend were unable to give their statement as they were receiving treatment at a private hospital, and because the woman was still in a state of shock. The police had said that it made it harder for the investigators to round up the suspects.

The National Womenâ€™s Commission has demanded a speedy arrest in connection with the crime. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is currently in Mysuru, chairing a meeting with senior police officers about the probe. Additional Director General of Police Pratap Reddy is leading the investigation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also instructed state police chief (Director General and Inspector General of Police) Praveen Sood to visit Mysuru and hold a meeting with the officers. A case under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 397 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

