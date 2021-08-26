Mysuru gangrape case: No arrests yet, MBA student in shock unable to give statement

news Crime

Police in Mysuru are yet to make an arrest in connection with the alleged gangrape of a MBA student in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday evening. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the survivor is under medical treatment and is unable to give a statement as of now since she is in shock. He is in the city to chair a review meeting with senior police officers and elected representatives regarding the probe.

The survivor and her boyfriend who were travelling on a bike on an isolated road near the Chamundi Hills were waylaid by a gang around 7.30 pm. Chamundi Hills is a popular tourist destination and hundreds throng the place everyday. The couple were travelling in the Tippayyanakere region, in Lalithadripura area of Mysuru. The gang that was apparently drunk tried to extort money. The young man was beaten up, while the woman was gangraped. Mysuru Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta has remained tightlipped over the probe. The police have however confirmed that the duo are out of danger.

Sources told TNM that the police are hopeful of nabbing the culprits tracing their cell phone data. “The area is dotted with bushes and is a hub of new construction activities. Lately the area has become dangerous for bikers too with some being stopped by inebriated men. We are suspecting that the accused are local youths or construction workers who were there at the spot,” a police officer told TNM. An FIR has been filed at the Alahanahalli police station.

The National Commission for Women has meanwhile asked the Karnataka government to identify all the accused and arrest them.