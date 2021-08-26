Mysuru gang-rape: Timeline of the horror that has shocked Karnataka

The young student, who was gang-raped, is receiving medical treatment and is said to be out of danger.

news Crime

Protests across Karnataka are raging, demanding the arrest of the accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old MBA student in Mysuru. The incident took place on the night of August 24. More than 24 hours since the incident was reported, no arrests have been made in the case so far, and according to the police, six men are allegedly involved in the crime that has shocked Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the young woman, who sustained severe injuries, is still in shock, due to which the police said they have not been able to record any statement. The accused also assaulted her friend, who is also undergoing treatment. Here is a timeline of how the horror that woman and her friend was subjected to transpired. [Note: This story contains some disturbing details.]

Read: Student in Mysuru allegedly gangraped, her friend beaten up

August 24, 6:20 pm: The MBA student leaves from her paying guest accommodation in Karnatakaâ€™s Mysuru district. She meets with her friend in 10 minutes and the two go for a ride on his bike.

Around 7 pm: They ride around Lalithadripura in Mysuru and head towards Chamundi Hills. Around 20 minutes later, the two find a small clearing on the side of the road around Chamundi Hills and stop the bike. They sit down to spend some time. The time is around 7:20 by then.

Next 10-15 minutes: A group of men, allegedly intoxicated, arrive at the spot where the student and her friend are sitting. The men pass inappropriate comments, tease them and start videotaping the student on their mobile phones. When her friend objected to this, the men started getting violent.

Around 7:45 pm: The men allegedly start sexually assaulting the young woman and roughing up her friend, who was aggressively trying to stop the men. One of the men reportedly took a stone and hit the studentâ€™s friend on his head, rendering him unconscious. The men allegedly continue to video the student even as she was being raped. The men then allegedly keep hurling threats that if either the student or her friend file a police complaint, they would release the video online.

August 25, around 1.30 am: Reports suggest that it was around 1:30 am when the student and her friend managed to get to a hospital. The man reportedly gained consciousness over six hours after he was beaten. However, though they manage to reach the hospital for medical treatment, they do not reportedly tell the medical staff about the rape or the physical attack. They tell the doctors that they had fallen off their bike and sustained injuries. Upon examination, the doctors realise that the young woman was sexually assaulted.

Around 7 am: While they continue treating them, they inform the Mysuru police around 7 am on the morning of August 25. After the Alanahalli police reach the hospital, the man files a police complaint, based on which the first information reported (FIR) is registered.

9 am: The police form teams and visit the crime spot by 9 am.

As of now, a special team has been formed to nab the accused persons. No arrests have been made by the time this article was published.

Meanwhile, both the young woman and her friend continue to receive medical treatment in the hospital. Both of them are said to be out of danger even as the young woman is reportedly in shock.

Read: Mysuru gangrape: Home Minister says survivor should not have been in desolate area