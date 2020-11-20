Mohanlal shares stylish black and white picture

The photo, taken by Aniesh Upaasana, was shared on the actor’s Twitter page.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a stylish new picture of himself online which is going viral among the netizens. Captioning it “Concept Photography - Aniesh Upaasana” Mohanlal posted the picture on Twitter. The actor can be seen sitting casually in a wrought iron chair with a coffee cup and newspaper on a table beside him.

He looks stylish in the black and white picture, wearing a crew shirt, an unbuttoned shirt over it and a pair of jeans, with his feet resting on another chair.

Mohanlal, who was recently spotted with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt during Deepavali, will be joining the sets of a B Unnikrishnan directorial on November 23. Titled Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu, the film has Mohanlal playing the lead role. Shraddha Srinath has been roped in to share screen space with Mohanlal in this film. She is acting in a Malayalam film after five years, when she made her debut with Kohinoor.

The story of Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu will revolve around the title character played by Mohanlal and his journey from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad. Apparently, Gopan travels in a black Mercedes, with the registration number 2255, on an assignment. What happens in the journey forms the crux of the film. Sources in the know say that the Mercedes also plays an important role in the film.

It may be noted here that Mohanlal recently completed the shooting of Drishyam 2 and went to take a break before joining the sets of the B Unnikrishnan directorial.

Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the smash-hit movie Drishyam that was released in the year 2013. Director Jeethu Joseph has retained the same core team for the sequel. While Mohanlal will be reprising the role George Kutty, Meena will be seen as Rani George and Ansiba and Esther Anil will be playing their daughters as in the first part. The cast will also include Siddique, Asha Sharath and Kalabhavan Shajon, who played pivotal roles in Drishyam.

Drishyam 2 will also introduce some new characters and Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar have been roped in to play the roles. The film is set seven years after the incidents in Drishyam.

It is now in post-production mode and director Jeethu Joseph revealed recently that the editing is in progress. Interestingly, Mohanlal’s other film with Jeethu Joseph, titled Ram, is also in the post-production mode. Trisha plays the female lead in this flick.