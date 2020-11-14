Mohanlal visits Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt for Deepavali

The picture of the actors having a good time together have gone viral on the internet.

Flix Entertainment

A picture of Mohanlal visiting Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt for Deepavali is going viral on the internet. Mohanlal is in a red T shirt and his trademark beret cap, Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata in traditional celebratory costumes. They are flanked by businessman Sameer Hamsa. In the background you can spot the high rise buildings of Mumbai.

Last October, Mohanlal had posted another picture on his Instagram page with Sanjay Dutt, then sparking rumours of a film they might work together for. However, no further reports of such a film have later surfaced.

All that's captioned in the new Deepavali picture on Mohanlal's page is 'Diwali' and then a hashtag called friends.

Recently the Malayalam star was photographed at the IPL finals in Dubai, watching the game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. A cricket lover, Mohanlal was the captain of the Kerala Strikers Team back in 2011 when the state hosted Celebrity Cricket League.

Mohanlal was reportedly on a holiday following the completion of his film Drishyam 2, a much awaited sequel to the 2013 film Drishyam. Director Jeethu Joseph has reprised his main characters in the second film, the George Kutty family who was at the centre of the first film, revolving around a murder investigation. Mohanlal, Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba will play the family in the sequel that Jeethu insists is another family drama with the sort of thriller elements you observed in the first part.

Jeethu also has another film to do with Mohanlal, called Ram, for which Tamil star Trisha will play the female lead. Indrajith Sukumaran will also play an important role in the film.

Mohanlalâ€™s period film with director Priyadarshan Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has also been awaiting release for long, delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The star will also make his debut as a director with Barroz 3D, scripted by the man who made the first 3D film in India, Jijo Punnoose.

