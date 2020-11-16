Mohanlal - B Unnikrishnan film is titled â€˜Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattuâ€™

Shraddha Srinath who made her acting debut in the 2015 Malayalam film â€˜Kohinoorâ€™ will play the female lead.

We reported a few days ago that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and director B Unnikrishnan will be teaming up for a film. And now the title for this project has been officially announced as Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu. According to reports from reliable sources, Mohanlal plays the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan in this flick. The story of this film will revolve around the main character played by Mohanlal and his journey from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad.

Apparently, Gopan travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad in a black Mercedes, with the registration number 2255, on an assignment, and what happens in the journey forms the crux of the film. Sources in the know say that the Mercedes also plays an important role in the film.

A major portion of Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu will be shot in Palakkad with a short schedule planned in Hyderabad, we hear.

Shraddha Srinath will be making a comeback into the Malayalam film industry after five years with this film and she will be joining the sets later this month. Shraddha had made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Kohinoor in 2015.

Reportedly, the actor will be playing a Revenue Divisional Officer in Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu. With Mohanlal and Shraddha in the lead roles, the film will also have Saikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Rachana Narayanankutty, Ashwin Kumar forming the supporting cast. Scripted by Udayakrishna, this film is scheduled for Onam release next year.

Revealing that this film will be a complete mass entertainer, the director pointed out that right now most Malayalam films are doing away with stunt sequences due to the COVID-19 situation but for this film they will shoot the stunt scenes with all the precautions in place. Unnikrishnan revealed that before filming the action scenes, the stunt master and his assistants will have to go into quarantine for 7 days and undergo COVID-19 tests. Further, the team will have to maintain physical distancing during the shooting. The director added that Rs 30 lakh have been allotted for COVID-19 precautions.

