Hereâ€™s the update on Mohanlal starrers â€˜Ramâ€™ and â€˜Drishyam 2â€™

Both films are directed by Jeethu Joseph who made the popular film â€˜Drishyamâ€™, another Mohanlal starrer, in 2013.

Sharing a picture on his social media page, director Jeethu Joseph disclosed that the editing of two of his upcoming films â€“ Ram and Drishyam 2 - is in progress. Interestingly, both these films have Malayalam superstar Mohanlal playing the lead role.

The shooting of Ram began much before the coronavirus lockdown and the team had a small portion to shoot which was reportedly completed when the lockdown was lifted.

The director then moved over to the shooting of Drishyam 2 which was wrapped up recently.

Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the smash-hit movie Drishyam that was released in the year 2013. Director Jeethu Joseph has retained the same core team for the sequel. While Mohanlal will be reprising the role George Kutty, Meena will be seen as his wife Rani George and Ansiba and Esther Anil will be playing their daughters as in the prequel. Other actors like Siddique, Asha Sharath and Kalabhavan Shajon, who played pivotal roles in Drishyam, will reprise their roles in the sequel. Drishyam 2 will also have some new characters introduced and Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar have been roped in to play these roles.

The film is set seven years after the events in the first part, and will show how the family is doing. It will be a complete family entertainer. Drishyam was intended as a family entertainer but its thriller elements were more appreciated by the audience. The film revolved around the George Kutty family which gets involved in a murder.

Mohanlal and Jeethu Josephâ€™s Ram will have Tamil star Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

