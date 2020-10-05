Meet the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4’

Kamal Haasan kicked off the fourth season on Sunday by introducing all 16 contestants.

After a super successful three seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil, Kamal Haasan is back with the fourth instalment of the popular television reality show. Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 went on air on Sunday on Vijay TV, revealing the names of the celebrity contestants. In the show, Haasan spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the livelihood of millions of people and later he introduced all 16 contestants to the audience, before sending them inside the house. Here's a look at the final list of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants who will keep you glued to your television sets for the next 100 days.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will see Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar.

Rio Raj - Anchor turned actor, started his career with Sun Music and later moved to Star Vijay. His debut movie was bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan.

Rekha - Veteran actress and host Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan co-star.

Anitha Sampath - Newsreader for many years on Sun TV.

Velmurugan - Popular folk singer who has sung the popular 'Otha Sollaala' in GV Prakash's music in Dhanush's starrer Aadukalam.

Aranthangi Nisha - Tamil standup comedian.

Aari Arjuna - Actor made his feature film debut in Rettaisuzhi produced by director Shankar, before having a breakthrough performance as Murugan in Nedunchaalai.

Suresh Chakravarthy - Multifaceted actor and director in the big screen as well s small screen, who made his acting debut with K Balachander's Azhgan starring Mammooty.

Gabriella Charlton - Joined the film industry as a child artist, seen in Tamil movie and TV shows. She made her first appearance on a TV show in the dance program. She also won the title Jodi No season 6.

Sanam Shetty - Model and actor. She was in a relationship with sensational Bigg Boss 3 participant Tharshan.

Jithan Ramesh - Actor and son of film producer RB Choudary.

Shivani Narayanan - Model and social media influencer.

Samyuktha Karthik - Social media influencer

Ramya Pandian - Got accolades for her realistic act in the political satire Joker.

Aajeedh Khalique - He was the winner of Vijay TV's Super Singer 3.

Bala - Fitness freak who has won several awards in national and international bodybuilding

Somashekar - He is a practising mixed martial artist who is trying to make it big in show business

With such a diverse list of candidates, this season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be exciting, to say the least. The show stands out with the unique and spectacular design of the house in which the contestants will stay for 100 days. According to various reports, the producers of the show have taken adequate safety measures and precautions and all the contestants have taken the COVID-19 test before entering the set. The contestants were reportedly quarantined in the same hotel for two weeks before participating in the show to prevent contracting the coronavirus.